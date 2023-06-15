Bulletin Board — June 15, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours, 639 S. Shelby St., will celebrate St. Josemaría Escrivá’s feast day with Mass June 24 at noon. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the Mass and a reception will follow in the parish hall.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated June 25 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child are invited to remember their children at a June 28 prayer service in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Family and Life Ministries has partnered with Red Bird Ministries of Louisiana to offer a program for parents who have lost a child — from pregnancy through adulthood.

The group meets monthly on the fourth Thursday in St. Louis Bertrand Church’s parish hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. The next session will be June 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit stlb.org/red-bird-ministry.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Seminarian Conor McClure will speak on his vocation journey. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

ALUMNI

St. Xavier High School has reunions scheduled for late June:

The class of 1973 will have a 50-year reunion June 23-25. For more information or to register, visit saintx.com/1973reunion or call 637-8485.

The class of 1963 will hold its 60-year reunion June 23-24. For more information or to register, visit saintx.com/1963reunion or call 637-8485.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event June 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Dr. Pat Murphy, a retired professor of geriatrics from UofL, will present “Fall Prevention: Steady As We Go,” about falls, which are common and can lead to serious injuries, morbidity and mortality in people over age 65.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

June 22 and 23: Constantine and the Bible.

June 29 and 30: Syriac and Coptic translations of the Bible.

July 6 and 7: Latin translation of the Bible.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this summer.

The intersections of faith and science in the classroom for kindergarten to fifth grade teachers and catechists, June 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bellarmine University Building #9. Registration is $25.

The intersections of faith and science in the classroom for sixth through 12th grade teachers and catechists, June 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bellarmine University Building #9. Registration is $25.

“Climate Change and the Church,” June 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Bellarmine University Building #9.

“Evolution in the Church,” June 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Bellarmine University Building #9.

Overview of the Mass, June 27, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St. Cost is $20.

“Renewing our Relationship with the Eucharist: The Catholic School as a Eucharistic Community,” June 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion Training for Catechists/Teachers, June 28, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org/.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).