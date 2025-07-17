Bulletin Board — July 17, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Aug. 2 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held July 30 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Red Bird Ministries, a group for grieving parents who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth or at any age or stage, will meet on July 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St., in the Heritage Room. For more information or reminders, visit tinyurl.com/redbirdlouisville or contact Kathleen Byrnes at kdbhyland@gmail.com.

VOCATIONS

The Abbey of Gethsemani, 3642 Monks Road, Trappist, Ky., will host a “come and see” vocation weekend retreat Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. Single Catholic men ages 18 to 35 who are healthy “of mind and body” will have the opportunity to attend the Liturgy of the Hours in choir with the monks and tour their workplaces. There will also be sessions for listening to the witness of other monks.

To register for the free event, contact Father Anton at 502-549-4116 or vocations@monks.org using the subject line “come and see.” Space is limited.

RETREAT

Nazareth Retreat Center will host a seven-day silent retreat Aug. 3-9. The cost is $800-830, depending on housing options. The retreat facilitators are Sister of Charity of Nazareth Chris Beckett and Lisa Downs. Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host a “Happy and Holy Hour” on July 23. The event will begin with a Holy Hour and reconciliation at 6 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, 315 E. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, Ind., followed by a happy hour at Union Gameyard, 115 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, Ind., at 7 p.m. The event is free. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at noon July 21 in St. Stephen Martyr Church’s Marteen room, 2931 Pindell Ave.

Father Chuck Walker will be the speaker. The cost is $20 and reservations are required. To RSVP, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

HERE AND THERE

Holy Rosary Church, 6964 Cisselville Road in Manton, Ky., will host a “Manton Music Jamboree” on July 27 from noon to dusk. The event is free and will include food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Contact the parish office at 859-284-5242 for more information.

St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host its “On the Hill” 5k walk/run on Sept. 27 at 8:30 CST. Registration is $25 before Sept. 15 and $30 after. Children ages 17 and under are $10 before Sept. 15 and $15 after. Registration includes a t-shirt. Register at wellness.saintmeinrad.edu.

OUTREACH

Sitio Ministry, an outreach ministry located at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Fairdale, Ky., will host a training session for new volunteers on July 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 903 Fairdale Road. Contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 with questions.

ALUMNI

Presentation Academy’s Class of 1960 will host its 65-year reunion on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at Corner Cafe, 9307 New La Grange Road. RSVP to Joyce Zehnder French at 426-0715 to attend.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will host a three-part “Wine and Wonder” series on “Mothering from the Inside Out: Integrating the Inner Landscape of Motherhood” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 22, July 29 and Aug. 5 at 622 Woodlake Drive. The series will be led by Margaret Schay. The cost is $25, but scholarships are available. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/wonder0725 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Sacramental Workshop: Confirmation” on Aug. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby Street. The cost is $30, which includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 24-25: Near death experiences in modern times.

July 31-August 1: Near death experiences in distant past and in nature.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 22 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is “Prayer. Not as difficult as you may think.”

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a free panel seminar on end-of-life planning July 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in its multipurpose building. The seminar, “Planning for the End Game,” is sponsored by Hosparus. For more information, contact the parish office at 897-5207.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event July 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Kristen Neises will present “Healthy Mind, Healthy Life: Nurturing Your Brain as You Age.”The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.