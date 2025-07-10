Bulletin Board — July 10, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be July 20 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer July 14 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Red Bird Ministries, a group for grieving parents who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth or at any age or stage, will meet on July 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 S. 6th St., in the Heritage Room. For more information or reminders, visit tinyurl.com/redbirdlouisville or contact Kathleen Byrnes at kdbhyland@gmail.com.

HERE AND THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a “Christmas in July” themed Card Party for a Cause on July 13 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes desserts and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs, and raffles are planned. The proceeds will benefit the Ladies of Good Shepherd. For reservations, call 749-9780.

The Bardstown Council of the Knights of Columbus will host the 63rd annual dinner for priests, deacons and seminarians of the Archdiocese of Louisville on Aug. 7 at St. Thomas’ Parish Center, 870 St. Thomas Lane. Priests, deacons and seminarians dine for free and other attendees can purchase tickets for $25 at the door. The cost includes ribeye steak dinner, sides, snacks and dessert. The social will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the meal will follow at 6 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church, 6964 Cisselville Rd. in Manton, Ky., will host a “Manton Music Jamboree” on July 27 from noon to dusk. The event is free and will include food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Contact the parish office at 859-284-5242 for more information.

OUTREACH

Sitio Ministry, an outreach ministry located at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Fairdale, Ky., will host a training session for new volunteers on July 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 903 Fairdale Road. Contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 with questions.

ALUMNI

DeSales High School will host three class reunions in September.

A reunion for all classes ending in 0 and 5 will be held at a tailgate before the home football game on Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The class of 1965 will celebrate 60 years with a catered dinner on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.

The class of 1975 will host its 50-year reunion Sept. 19-20.

All three reunions will be held at DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive. Contact Lori Dobson at 883-2436 to RSVP.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Holy Spirit Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will host an interest meeting on July 20 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of Guardian Angels Church, 6000 Preston Highway. Those interested in Carmelite spirituality will learn about lifelong formation in prayer. RSVP to Nanci Thomas at 812-364-4102.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host a “Happy and Holy Hour” on July 23. The event will begin with a holy hour and reconciliation at 6 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, 315 E. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, Ind., followed by a happy hour at Union Gameyard, 115 W. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, Ind., at 7 p.m. The event is free. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a catechist retreat titled “Anchored in Hope” on July 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. The cost is $30, which includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 17-18: Relation of Proverbs to Torah and covenant.

July 24-25: Near death experiences in modern times.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “Then, who cooks?”

St. Bernadette Church’s Moving Toward Oneness Ministry will host “The Path to Citizenship, Understanding Immigration” in collaboration with Catholic Charities on July 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the parish center, located at 6500 Saint Bernadette Avenue in Prospect, Ky. Contact Bob Glaser at bglaser@sbcglobal.net for more information.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event July 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Kristen Neises will present “Healthy Mind, Healthy Life: Nurturing Your Brain as You Age.”The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.