Bulletin Board — February 23, 2023

SERVICES AND DEVOTIONS

Stations of the Cross will be led by students from local Catholic schools each Friday during Lent at one of four Catholic cemeteries in Louisville beginning at 1 p.m. On March 3, stations will be led by students from Holy Trinity School, St. Matthews and Clifton campuses, at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Ave. Participants will gather in the priest section behind the flagpole.

The stations cover a distance of 300-400 yards. Those unable to walk the distance may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on March 1. Exposition will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music, reconciliation will be available at 7 p.m. Benediction will be at 8 p.m. Fellowship and snacks will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

A Lenten series on “Becoming Eucharistic People: Transforming Hearts and Renewing Our World,” will be presented March 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to noon by Epiphany Church in its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. Art Turner, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Faith Formation Office, will be the presenter. The series is free, and it’s recommended but not necessary to attend both sessions. To register, contact Epiphany’s director of faith formation, Sheila Murphy, at sheila@ecclou.org or 780-1654 before Feb. 28.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will host a weekend retreat on the topic of “Maintaining a Contemplative Calm in a Chaotic World” March 24-26. Author and journalist Judith Valente will lead the retreat. For those who register to stay overnight, the cost is $295 and registration is due by March 10. For those who register to commute, the cost is $245 and registration is due by March 24. For more information, visit https://nazarethretreatcenterky.org/retreat/maintaining-a-contemplative-calm/.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a pilgrimage March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pilgrimage theme is “Be reconciled, pray with your feet,” and will feature a 3- to 4-mile walk through the forests and prairies of Mount St. Francis Sanctuary. Bring appropriate clothes, walking shoes, a lunch and water. The cost is $25 and registration is required. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/pilgrimages.

YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 6, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Father Gary Davis will speak on “My Vocation Journey — How I Got To Where I Am Today.” The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace are hosting a “Come and See” vocation discernment retreat March 17-19 at the Motherhouse in Columbus, Ohio. The retreat is for single, Catholic women ages 18 to 45 interested in experiencing Dominican prayer and community with the sisters and exploring a calling to religious life.The retreat is free. For more information or to register, contact Sister June Fitzgerald at june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org or 570-336-3991, or register online at oppeace.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church. The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

OPEN HOUSE

Presentation Academy, 861 S. 4th St., is hosting “Mystery on Fourth Street,” March 4 at 1 p.m. The event offers a chance for middle school girls to learn about the school while solving an interactive puzzle. Parents will take a tour and attend an information session. For more information, contact director of admissions Jazzmine Golden at jgolden@presentationacademy.org or 583-5935, ext. 207. To register, visit beapresgirl.org.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Over 50 Group invites Catholics over age 50 interested in gathering socially to join. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building of Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road. For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

HERE AND THERE

St. Agnes Church’s SENGA Club for those 55 years and older is hosting author and historian Robert Ullrich during the March meeting. The program will be March 8 at 1 p.m. in the parish’s St Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road, and will focus on Ullrich’s book, “Germans in Louisville.”

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project is offering an introduction to Theology of the Body, a study on St. John Paul II’s teachings, over the course of four sessions on Fridays during Lent. The sessions will be at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 3, March 10, March 24 and March 31. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per family. Register online at https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/tob10323/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

— March 2 and 3: Psalms at crossroads of time, space and matter.

— March 9 and 10: Hope for today.

— March 16 and 17: Doctors of the church.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a series called “Letting Go,” which will meet via Zoom on Feb. 28, March 7, March 14 and March 21 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A one-time, in-person event will also be offered March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost to attend is $50. To register, which is required, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/letting-go-series.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

— Lenten Retreat: Amazing Grace, March 4, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25.

— “Prophetic Imagination: The Role of Major Prophets in Gospel Images of Christ,” March 9, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road.

— Introduction to Prayer, March 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/. Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.