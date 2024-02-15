Bulletin Board — February 15, 2024

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

A Mass for those grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide, hosted by the Family Ministries Office, will be Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will be the celebrant with Father Jonathan Erdman as the homilist. The Mass is open to all. For more information, call Deacon Stephen Bowling in the Office of Family and Life Ministries at 471-2127.

Stations of the Cross will be prayed at 1 p.m. each Friday during Lent at one of four Catholic cemeteries in Louisville.

On Feb. 16, students from Bellarmine University will lead the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Participants will gather at the St. Phillip Neri cross in section 35.

On Feb. 23, Deacon Scott Haner will lead the Stations of the Cross at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Ave. Participants will gather in the priest section behind the flagpole.

The stations cover a distance of 300-400 yards. Those unable to walk the distance may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

A parish mission will be hosted by St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road, Feb. 25-28. The mission will begin at 7 p.m. each evening. It will be led by Father Richard Burke. For more information, call Pam Slagle at 619-2122.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a Lenten retreat on “Praying with the Icons of Lent and Easter,” March 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road.

Benedictine Sister Jeana Visel, adjunct assistant professor of spirituality at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, will lead the retreat. The cost is $25 and includes lunch. Registration is required and can be made by contacting Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267, by Feb. 22.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Migration and Refugee Services program is looking for furniture for newly arrived refugees. The program is seeking coffee tables, couches, kitchen tables and chairs, dressers, washers and dryers and end tables.

Pickups in Jefferson County and Southern Indiana can be scheduled. For more information, email donations@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Paul Altar Society is hosting its annual Hen Party Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the school gym, 6901 Dixie Highway. The cost is $5 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. All are invited for an evening of bingo, food, dessert and fellowship.

St. Louis Bertrand Church’s Rosary Altar Dessert Society is hosting a card party on Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at O’Brien Hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $5. For more information or reservations, call Barbara Klump at 634-5559.

HERE and THERE

The Archdiocese of Louisville is hosting three listening sessions for the interim stage of the Synod on Synodality. All are invited to attend.

Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road.

March 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.

March 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

For more information, contact Richard “Tink” Guthrie, archdiocesan synod coordinator, at tguthrie@archlou.org or 585-3291.

Free estate planning sessions will be offered at two locations.

St. Bernadette Church, 6500 Saint Bernadette Ave., on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, on March 2 at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be provided.

To register for either session, visit https://www.archlou.org/pg-session/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is moved to Feb. 21 in observance of Ash Wednesday. The topic will be “Family Dynamics: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Feb. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Justin Magnuson, Program Manager at the University of Louisville Trager Institute, will discuss end-of-life medical decisions, recent changes to advance care planning law and review Kentucky’s MOST (Medical Order for Scope of Treatment) form, a voluntary end-of-life planning tool.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

Communion Minister Formation sessions will be offered in the coming weeks:

Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky. Registration is requested by Feb. 20.

March 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. Registration is requested by Feb. 28.

Registration can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Feb. 22 and 23: Eternal Life — Grace?

Feb. 29 and March 1: Church Teaching Based on Rule or Conscience (Ex: Divorce)?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute continues to offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter. They include:

Introduction to Christology, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

“The Problem of Evil and the Stages of Grief,” Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, via Zoom

“Spirituality and A.I.: Renewing Christian Humanism in the Era of Technology,” Feb. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).