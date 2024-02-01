Bulletin Board — February 1, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

A Catholic Charismatic Gathering will be held on Feb. 4 at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, at 2:30 p.m. “Stir the Flame of the Holy Spirit,” a pre-Lenten talk, will be presented along with worship and praise. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186 or bgarvey@aol.com.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — Eucharistic Adoration with modern worship music — on Feb. 7. Exposition will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Feb. 18 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow and participants are asked to bring their favorite treat to share. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREAT

A Men’s Retreat, offered by DeSales High School, will be held Feb. 17 at the school, 425 W. Kenwood Dr. Deacon Stephen Bowling, who serves at St. Gabriel Church, will lead “A Deep Dive into the Gospel of Mark.” The day will include small-group discussion, reconciliation and Mass. All men in the community are invited.

The retreat fee is $15 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. To register, contact Brian Reilly at 883-2436 or brian.reilly@desaleshs.com.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Amy Nall, assistant superintendent of Catholic Schools, will discuss “Catholic Education Committed to Ensuring a Catholic Foundation for Each Student.”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

HERE and THERE

The Louisville Chapter of the Benedictine Oblates will meet in St. John Paul ll Church’s Parish Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding will give a presentation on a contemplative approach to the Lord’s prayer. The public is invited to join in reflection, vespers and light refreshments.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold a Card Party for a Cause on Feb. 13 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and admission is $8 and includes lunch. All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Good Shepherd Parish Renovations. For reservations call 749-9780.

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host its annual Rouler fundraiser on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

The evening’s activities will include live music, Cajun food, open bar, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles.

Tickets are $85. For tickets visit, https://one.bidpal.net/rouler24/welcome.

Nativity Academy at St. Boniface Church will host a Fat Tuesday raffle fundraiser at Ten20 Brewery in Butchertown, 1020 E. Washington St., on Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will benefit Nativity Academy students. For more information, visit https://one.bidpal.net/nativityfattuesday2024/welcome.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be Feb. 14 at noon in the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

The speaker will be Troy Hill, former All-American baseball player at PRP and four-year starter at the University of Louisville.

Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A Grief Recovery Method Support Group for people who have suffered the death of a loved one or other significant loss either recently or long ago will be offered by St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, beginning Feb. 8. The 8-week program will meet at the Parish Life Center on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Pattie Filley LCSW, certified grief specialist at 459-4251, ext. 24, or 742-1190 in the evenings.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

A Communion Minister Update Session, led by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship, will be Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1000 North Beckley Station Road.

Registration, which is due by Feb. 15, can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.

“Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” a seminar hosted by Holy Trinity Church, will be Feb. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building, 501 Cherrywood Road. The presenter will be Angie Banks with Homewatch CAREgivers. The event is free and open to the community. To register, email Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com.

The Family Renewal Project is offering “Awaken Level 3 (Advanced) — The Purpose of Christmas” on Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr.

Levels 1 and 2 are prerequisites. Registration is $15. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/AwakenL3, call 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Feb. 8 and 9: Catholic Church Social Teaching — Unions, Wages, Catholic Services Appeal, Bankruptcy Laws?

Feb. 15 and 16: Eternal Life — Heaven, Hell, Purgatory, Resurrection?

Feb. 22 and 23: Eternal Life — Grace?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute continues to offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

“Honoring the Blessed Mother,” Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, via Zoom

Introduction to Christology, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).