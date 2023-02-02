Bulletin Board — Feb. 2, 2023

Services, Devotions

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass, hosted by St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will be Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will immediately follow Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

St. Raphael Church is hosting an anniversary Mass and reception for those who were married at the church as part of the parish’s 75th anniversary. Mass will be Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

Support Groups

DivorceCare — a weekly seminar/support group that helps divorced or separated people heal — will meet on Tuesdays now through April 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Those interested are invited to join at any time.

To register and purchase the workbook, visit www.divorcecare.org and search for “Groups Near Me.” For those who already have a workbook, there are no additional fees. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

A Grief Recovery Method Group will meet on Wednesdays Feb. 8 to March 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in St. John Paul II Church’s Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. The group is open to those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

To join or for more information, call Pattie Filley, a certified grief counselor, at 459-4251.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Feb. 8. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

The Arts

les six, a woodwind quintet accompanied by a pianist, will perform at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature diverse music by Blumer, Saint-Saens and the Kentucky composer Rachel Grimes. The performance is free and open to the public.

Singles

The Catholic Singles Over 50 Group is open to all single Catholics over age 50 interested in gathering socially. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building of Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

Organization

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Attorney Cheryl Bruner will speak on estate planning. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

Alumni

St. Raphael School is celebrating its 75th anniversary with an alumni Mass. All graduates of St. Raphael School and their families are invited to Mass Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. A reception, refreshments and tours will begin at 11:45 a.m. For more information, contact the parish office at 458-2500 or visit sraparish.org.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next general meeting will be held Feb. 8 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Chris Burke, former major league baseball player with the Houston Astros and now an ESPN announcer. The cost for the luncheon is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org

Retreat

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Dr., invites all men in the community to its fifth annual Men’s Retreat on Feb. 18. The retreat theme will be “Sacrifice,” and it will be led by Father Dustin Hungerford, a 2006 DeSales graduate. The day will include small-group discussion, reconciliation and Mass.

The retreat fee is $10 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is requested before Feb. 15. To register, contact Brian Reilly at 883-2436 or brian.reilly@desaleshs.com.

Return to the Upper Room, a retreat on the mission and vocation of men sponsored by reCatholic.org, will be Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Edward Church, 9610 Sue Helen Dr.

The retreat will include Mass, adoration and talks by local Catholic men. Breakfast, coffee and lunch will be provided. Registration, which is due by Feb. 15, is $30. To register, visit recatholic.org/retreat.

Here and There

“Child Learning Disabilities, Anxiety, and Behaviors,” a seminar hosted by Holy Trinity Church, will be Feb. 6 from 7 p.m. 8 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building, 501 Cherrywood Road. Dr. Byron White of Edelson & Associates will present. The seminar is free and open to the community. To register, email Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com.

St. Ignatius Martyr Church’s next Eagle’s chicken dinner will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the parish, 1816 Rangeland Road. The cost is $10 for a quarter chicken and $12 for half chicken. There will be a dine-in and a carry-out option.

Boy Scout Troop 243 will have a free Mardi Gras Dinner Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church’s Community Center, 3537 Goldsmith Lane. The menu will include gumbo, rice, salad bar, drink and dessert. Donations will be accepted to support the troop.

St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway, will host its annual Hen Party Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission for all ages is $5, which covers a bingo packet, dessert and coffee.

The Hen Party is the St. Paul Altar Society’s event to raise funds for all liturgical needs.

Education and Enrichment

“Raising Saints in the Digital Age” will be presented by Dr. Peter Kreeft, a professor of philosophy at Boston College and The King’s College in New York. The event has been rescheduled for Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Ave.

Part of Immaculata’s 2022-2023 speaker series, the event is free and open to the public. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

The Earth & Spirit Center, 1924 Newburg Road, is offering several classes this winter:

“Finding a Path Forward: Job Equity and Financial Empowerment,” part of the Earth & Spirit Center’s “Listen, Learn, Act” series, will begin Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. It will be held Tuesday mornings in February and March.

Learn to Meditate, a free workshop, will be offered Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. The class will give a basic introduction to the theory and practice of mindfulness meditation and its physical, psychological and spiritual benefits.

For more information or to register for these classes, visit www.earthandspiritcenter.org.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Feb. 9 and 10: The lost art of Scripture, part 1.

Feb. 16 and 17: The lost art of Scripture, part 2.

Feb. 23 and 24: The earliest hymnal.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

“Renewing Our Relationship with the Eucharist: What Does It Mean to Live the Real Presence of Christ in our Homes, Parish Communities and Classrooms?” Feb. 9, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road.

Faith Development, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway.

“Roads to Damascus in Contemporary Film,” Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Zoom.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/.

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register.