Bulletin Board — Dec.5, 2024

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The skull of St. Thomas Aquinas will be venerated at two Dominican parishes in the archdiocese.

St. Louis Bertrand Church will host a public veneration of the relic on Dec. 10. Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at noon, followed by veneration and confessions until 6 p.m. Solemn vespers with the Dominican Friars will begin at 6 p.m., and a reception will follow. Contact the parish office at 583-4448 with questions.

St. Rose Priory Church in Springfield, Ky., will have Mass on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The relic will be available for veneration on Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Holy Hour and confessions will be offered from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Contact the parish office at 859-336-3121.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host a Holy Hour for vocations on Dec. 11 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be Dec. 15 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. An Advent/Christmas party will follow. For more information or to RSVP for the party, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS & MISSIONS

St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., and the Lay Missionaries of Charity will host an Advent half-day retreat on Dec. 14. The retreat will begin with Mass at 9:30 a.m., followed by adoration, confession and discussions on “How to Pray” with Father Adam Carrico. The retreat is free and includes lunch. Register by emailing Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

Family Renewal Project will host “Awaken: The Purpose of Christmas, a Day of Reflection for Adults” on Dec. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnstontown Road. The retreat is free, and drinks, snacks and lunch will be provided.

This course is approved for catechist credit. Register at tinyurl.com/awaken1214 or call/text 303-1996 for more information.

Ascension Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Dr., will host an Advent day of adoration Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact pparris@ascension-parish.com for more information.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Young Catholic Professionals of Louisville, an organization for Catholics in their 20s and 30s, will host a Christmas party Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Upland in Jeffersonville, Ind. For more information and to RSVP, visit youngcatholicprofessionals.org/chapter/louisville.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Pat Dolan, chaplain of the club, will give an Advent talk. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s annual Christmas luncheon will be held Dec. 11 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. There is no charge for lunch for members whose 2025 dues are current. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on Dec. 11 and the topic is “More in Music — Where Words Fail, Music Speaks.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will host “From a Hard to a Hopeful Christmas,” a session for adults struggling with the holidays, on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m at the parish center. For more information, contact the parish office at 969-3332.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

The Priest Variety Show will return to the stage on Jan. 10 in St. Xavier High School’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center, 1609 Poplar Level Road. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the talent show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40. Proceeds will benefit the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund. To buy tickets, visit cur8.com/projects/archlou.

Sponsorships and ads in the program are also still available. Contact Melissa Herberger for more information at mherberger2@archlou.org or 272-1634.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Archdiocese of Louisville is looking for experienced high school and college-aged Mass servers to assist the archbishop as “pontifical servers.” The Office of Worship will host a training on Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

After the training, these servers will have the opportunity to serve with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at special liturgies throughout the year.

Servers interested in this opportunity should email Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, at kshadle@archlou.org.

Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers in the following areas:

Drivers — assist Migration and Refugee Services’ clients in getting to/from appointments.

Long-term care program — spend time with residents living in long-term care as a friendly visitor. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsmen, advocating for the rights of residents living in long-term care.

Administration — data entry and filing.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at 637-9786, ext. 115.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club, for singles 50 and older, will meet for dinner at Metro Diner at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

HERE & THERE

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host “Advent Family Adventures” on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is for children of all ages and will include crafts and learning about Advent. Admission is $75 per family, and lunch is included. Visit mountsaintfrancis.org or call 812-923-8817 to register.St. Bernadette Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., will host “Advent around the World” after the Masses Dec. 14 and 15. Parishioners of various cultural backgrounds will present Advent and Christian customs celebrated throughout the world.