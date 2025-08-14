Bulletin Board — August 14, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Aug. 27 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, will hold a “Feast Day and Homecoming”

Aug. 24 with a liturgy at 10:30 a.m. and a brunch immediately afterward. All current and former parishioners are invited to attend.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Dominican Father Bertrand Hebert will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter, in collaboration with Family Renewal Project, will host an executive panel discussion on Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at 500 West Jefferson St. The topic is “Vocation vs. Vocation: Discerning Dating, Marriage and Religious Life.” The event is free and includes complimentary beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

The next Archdiocesan Creation Care Network meeting will be held on Aug. 20 online at 3:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Ashley Davenport, the director of student activities for Holy Trinity School. She will share resources for those interested in having intergenerational conversations based on ecological education.

Sign up to join the meeting by emailing creationcare@archlou.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Blood drives are planned at several parishes. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

St. Michael Church , 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, will host a drive Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, will host a drive Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Most Blessed Sacrament Church , 3509 Taylor Blvd., will host a drive Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 3509 Taylor Blvd., will host a drive Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Immaculate Conception Church, 502 N. Fifth Ave. in La Grange, Ky., will host a drive Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

502 N. Fifth Ave. in La Grange, Ky., will host a drive Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Rita Church , 8709 Preston Highway, will host a drive Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a drive Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Bernadette Church will host a drive Aug. 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host an in-person “Come and See” discernment retreat weekend Sept. 12 to 14 at the Motherhouse in Columbus, Ohio. Single Catholic women between the ages of 18 and 45 are welcome. For more information, text/call Sister June Fitzgerald at 570-336-3991.

RETREAT

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will host a “Friends of Francis Retreat: Franciscan Peacemaking and Creating a Culture of Encounter” Sept. 26 to 28. The cost is $260, which includes meals and private lodging, or $130 for a commuter. The facilitator is Franciscan Brother Joseph Bach. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/friends-of-francis.

HERE & THERE

The Knights of Columbus will host a chicken dinner Aug. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway. The full dinner is $14 for adults and $7 for kids aged 5 to 12. Dine-in and carry-out are available. The proceeds will benefit Wednesday’s Child Foster Children Christmas Program.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will host a few upcoming events:

“The Call to Greatness: A Primer on Theology of the Body” will be held Aug. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church’s parish hall, 5915 Outer Loop. The cost is $8 for an individual or $12 per couple/household, and is free for clergy, college students and missionaries. For more information, call/text 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

“TOB 1: An Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course” will be held Sept. 19 and 20 at St. Patrick Church, 1000 North Beckley Station Road. The cost is $20 for an individual or $30 per couple, and is free for clergy, college students and missionaries. This course is approved for 11 hours of catechist credits. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/4a6az894.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a class via Zoom on “Praying the Wisdom Psalms.” The presenter is Deacon Pat Harris. It will be offered on Aug. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

St. Albert the Great Church and Contemplative Outreach of Louisville will host an introductory centering prayer workshop on Aug. 30 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parish life center, 1395 Girard Drive. Six follow-up sessions will be offered. Email Kristina Hellman at khellmann@stalbert.org to register.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Aug. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Beth Quinn will present “The Aging Musculoskeletal System: Why Strength and Flexibility Matter.”The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.