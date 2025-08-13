A Time to Speak — Continuing your Catholic journey in college

Todd Popson

Many of our young people will be heading off to college for the first time very soon. Others are returning to their campuses for another academic year.

Barna Research estimates that roughly 70% of high school students who enter college as professing Christians will leave with little to no faith. These students usually don’t return to their faith even after graduation, as Barna projects that 80% of those reared in the church will be “disengaged” by the time they are 29.

It is extremely important to help our young people stay engaged in their Catholic faith while on the college campus.

Five of my own kids have attended college, mostly at large state schools. My wife and I encouraged and assisted them in finding the Catholic campus ministry at their university. This included walking to the Catholic church/chapel on a campus visit while they were investigating different schools.

In some cases, we stopped and said a prayer in the church, Newman Center or campus ministry office during a campus visit, orientation or when we helped our students move into their dorm or apartment. We also helped them find the Mass schedule and looked for student-focused opportunities, such as dinner or ice cream served after Sunday evening Mass. Most Catholic campus ministry groups offer Mass on Sunday evenings for those who prefer to sleep late on Sunday. Also, there is often food served, since many meal plans and dining halls are not open for dinner on Sunday.

The point is, if we can help our kids find ways to hold on to their faith or even grow it while in college, we will be able to truly pass along our Catholic faith and traditions. Please help your young people be aware of these opportunities.

Here are some suggestions to help them practice their faith at college:

Attend Mass with your student on campus.

Find the campus ministry office and introduce them to the staff.

Invite other students they know to join them (often from the same high school or town).

Help the student join the messaging app for campus ministry so they can stay informed of upcoming activities.

Local colleges and universities have a variety of programs planned to help students engage at the beginning of the year. Here are some upcoming events and details about campus ministry at schools close to home:

Bellarmine University, Campus Ministry, 2000 Newburg Road, Centro-McGowan Hall, CNHH 016.

— Aug. 24, 6 p.m. Mass with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre followed by a Catholic Fair from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more at bellarmine.edu/campusministry/



Indiana University, St. Paul Catholic Center, 1413 E. 17th Street, Bloomington, Ind.

— Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m. Mass followed by Welcome Back BBQ.

— Several events throughout the coming week, including a Taco Tuesday evening and bowling.

Learn more at hoosiercatholic.org.



University of Kentucky, Holy Spirit Parish Newman Center, 320 Rose Lane, Lexington, Ky.

— Aug. 20, Casino night called “LexVegas” with Newman-themed prizes.

Learn more at uknewman.com.



University of Louisville, Interfaith Center, 2301 S. Third St.

— Aug. 17, 11 a.m. welcome Mass followed by coffee and doughnuts at Holy Name Church, 2914 S. Third St.

Learn more at uoflcatholic.org.



Spalding University, Egan Leadership Center, 901 S. 4th St., Suite 200, Office 200D.

Learn more at spalding.edu/campus-ministry/.



Western Kentucky University, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Campus Center, 1403 College St., Bowling Green, Ky.

— Aug. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tailgate and watch party.

Learn more at stthomasaquinaswku.com.



Todd Popson is the associate director for vocations at the Archdiocese of Louisville.