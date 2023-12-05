Brother Cornelius Hubbuch, an educator and leader, dies at 87

Xaverian Brother Cornelius Hubbuch

Xaverian Brother Cornelius Hubbuch died Dec. 2 at Nazareth Home. He was 87 and had been a Xaverian for 69 years.

Brother Hubbuch, a native of Louisville, graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1954 and joined the Xaverian Brothers the same year.

He attended and earned degrees from The Catholic University of America, Wesleyan University in Connecticut and the Franciscan School of Theology in California.

Early in his ministry, Brother Hubbuch served as an educator in New York and Maryland between 1960 and 1976.

He served his congregation for many years first as provincial of the American Xaverian Central Province until 1982 and as vicar general of the congregation from 1989 to 2001.

Brother Hubbuch worked with priests and religious from around the world in a religious life renewal program at the Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, Calif., and at the Carter Center (Southdown) in Toronto, Canada.

He taught at Xaverian schools in the Congo and Kenya and led retreats for diocesan priests and religious in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Asia. He also visited missions in Bolivia and Haiti.

In 2014, Brother Hubbuch retired from an active leadership role and moved to Ryken House in Louisville. He and the members of the local Xaverian community moved to Treyton Oak Towers in 2021.

He remained active in the Xaverian Associates program, volunteered in the Louisville community, did retreats and was involved in various activities at St. Xavier High School. In early November, he moved to Nazareth Home.

Brother Hubbuch is survived by his sister Marilyn Allen, his brother John Hubbuch and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road, at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Brother Hubbuch was cremated and his cremains will be buried in the Xaverian Cemetery on the St. Xavier High School campus.