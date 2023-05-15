Bring God to college

Carina Marchetti helped to hand out carnations on the University of Louisville’s campus Feb. 14, St. Valentine’s Day. The outreach was part of Catholic Campus Ministry at the university. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Karl Dolson

“And how will they hear without those who proclaim?” (Romans 10:14) Thus, the evangelization program called the Newman Connection — run by the nonprofit www.NewmanMinistry.com — aims to “Bring God back to college.”

The Newman Connection is a national initiative to keep Catholic college students connected to their faith. It has expanded to include the Newman Connect App. The app allows college students to chat with other Catholic students, friends, groups and campus ministers; find everything from Catholic social events to Mass and the sacraments; meet new friends; grow their faith with spiritually enriching app content; and allow Catholic students to stay connected 24/7.

Chuck Lynch

As noted on the Newman Ministry website, “It’s all about the invitation! Did you know that over 80% of students stop practicing the faith in college? One of the top reasons for this is because the student didn’t receive an invitation!

“Most new college students want to find a place to belong. The problem is, many struggle to find great friends that share their faith. Through daily inspiring emails, campus prayer and developing authentic community online, Newman meets students where they’re at and helps them grow in their faith, every day.”

Families wanting to help their college-bound students stay connected to the Catholic faith can encourage their students to download the “Newman Connect” app and be directly connected to the campus minister at their prospective college.

Alternatively, you can submit the student’s name and email, along with the name, city, and state of their college to the Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Youth and Young Adults. Students information is passed on to the Newman Connection.

There are Catholic leaders involved with more than 2,600 Catholic, public and private colleges nationwide, helping students stay in touch with their Catholic faith.

For more information or to submit student names, contact Karl Dolson, director of the Office of Youth and Young Adults, at 502-636-0296, ext. 1210, or KDolson@archlou.org, or contact Chuck Lynch, vice president for communications for the Saint Serra Club of Louisville at 502-442-9302 or ChuckLynch4782@gmail.com.