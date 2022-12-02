Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations begin

Our Lady of Guadalupe will be celebrated in the Archdiocese of Louisville with prayer, Masses and other activities on the feast day, Dec. 12, and throughout early December.

The festivities recognize the appearance of Our Lady to St. Juan Diego, an indigenous man, in Mexico in the 1500s.

A dozen parishes have announced their plans for the feast day. They are:

Jefferson County

St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, will have a novena starting on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. with rosary and meditation, followed by refreshments. Mass will be celebrated Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. followed by a play, dancing and refreshments.

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will have mañanitas with mariachi at 5 a.m. Dec. 12 and Mass at 6 a.m. followed by refreshments.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Dr., will celebrate the feast on Dec. 11 with the rosary at 7 p.m., mañanitas at 9 p.m. and a gathering at 10 p.m.

St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, will begin the celebration on Dec. 11 with Mass at 3 p.m. and will have mañanitas Dec. 12 at 5 a.m.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will celebrate Mass in honor of St. Juan Diego on his feast day, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. On Dec. 12, Mass will begin at midnight, mañanitas will follow at 5 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated again at 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Church, 1406 East Washington St., will have the rosary at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 followed by Mass at 10:30 p.m. Mañanitas will be at midnight. Later on Dec. 12, the parish will have a procession and rosary at 6 p.m. and Mass at 8 p.m.

Outside Jefferson Co.

Holy Spirit Church in Jamestown, Ky., will have Mass and a procession on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. central time followed by refreshments.

St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., will begin a novena on Dec. 3 with a gathering at 7 p.m. On Dec. 11, the rosary will be prayed at 9 p.m. followed by Mass at 10 p.m. and then a gathering.

St. Helen Church in Glasgow, Ky., will begin the feast day celebration at midnight with mariachi at the Parish Center until 2 a.m. Dec. 12. Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. and a reception will begin at 7 p.m.

Christ the King Church in Tompkinsville, Ky., will have a novena with the rosary beginning Dec. 3. The feast day Mass will be celebrated Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville, Ky., will begin the celebration Dec. 11 with the rosary at 11 p.m., novena at 11:30 p.m. and mañanitas at 11:45 p.m. Mass will begin at midnight on Dec. 12.

Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will have the rosary and mañanitas at 5 a.m. Dec. 12. Mass and a party afterward will begin at 6 p.m.

St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky., will have a procession at 7 p.m., rosary at 7:15 p.m., mañanitas at 7:45 p.m. and Mass at 8 p.m. followed by a gathering on Dec. 12.