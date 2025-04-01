Bourbon raffle raises $300,000 for tuition aid

Archdiocesan News

The Catholic Education Foundation’s fourth annual online bourbon raffle has raised $300,000.

The proceeds will provide tuition assistance to 300 students for the coming school year, according to a press release from the foundation.

Thirty winners were chosen during a livestreamed drawing March 25.

“What a fantastic outcome for our Catholic school families who are reaching out to us in record numbers for help. Now in our fourth year, this event’s net result will create a Catholic school experience for 300 students whose families can’t afford it,” said Rich Lechleiter, president of the Catholic Education Foundation.   

