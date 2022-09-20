Archbishop Shelton Fabre commemorates feast of Holy Cross

Holy Cross High School students recreated the school’s crest following a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre to commemorate the feast day of the Holy Cross Sept. 14 on the school campus. (Photo Special to The Record)
Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated a school-wide Mass at Holy Cross High School on Dixie Highway Sept. 14 to mark the feast of the Holy Cross.
The archbishop shared his path to becoming a bishop with the senior class following the Mass. A reception in his honor also took place.
Holy Cross High School seniors posed for a photo with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the school Sept. 14. The archbishop celebrated Mass to commemorate the feast day of the Holy Cross and spoke to the senior class. (Photo Special to The Record)