Book discussion group to meet monthly at Mount St. Joseph

The monthly Focus on Faith group which meets at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky., will read and discuss “The Complete Stories” by Flannery O’Connor.

The sessions will take place on the second Thursday of each month, starting Jan. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Mount St. Joseph Conference and Retreat Center. There will be no sessions in July.

The group will be lead by Ursuline Sister Ann McGrew. To register call 270-229-0206, email retreatcenter@maplemount.org or register online at ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-sponsored-programs.