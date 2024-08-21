Blue Mass set for Sept. 8 at Cathedral of the Assumption

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Blue Mass sponsored by the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., to honor Louisville Metro police officers, firefighters and other first responders at noon Sept. 8.

The liturgy will give thanks for current and former first responders and pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty, according to an announcement from the Cathedral.

From 11 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. South Fifth Street will be closed between West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and West Liberty Street for a display of a police helicopter, fire engines and ambulances.

For more information, contact Maggie Cyphers at 657-5222 or send an email to mcyphers@cathedraloftheassumption.org.