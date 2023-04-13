Blood donations needed following mass shooting

Following Monday’s mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Mayor Craig Greenberg is asking community members to donate blood.

“When you take an hour or two out of your day to give blood, you are taking a huge step in saving someone’s life,” Mayor Greenberg said in a news release. “For those who can, please consider donating blood to ensure our doctors and nurses have what they need to save a life when the time comes.

“If you are unable to donate blood, please consider making a donation to the American Red Cross so they can continue their life-saving work,” he said.

Nine people were taken to the hospital after Monday’s shooting, including Louisville Metro Police Department officer Nickolas Wilt, who underwent brain surgery.

To find more information about donating, visit www.redcrossblood.org. Those unable to donate right away are asked to schedule an appointment for the near future.