Bishop at US gathering in Rome: To follow God’s call is to go on a ‘spiritual adventure’

Pilgrims prayed during a Holy Hour at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome July 30. The prayer service was part of the USA National Jubilee Pilgrim Gathering during the Jubilee of Youth. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

ROME — God, not AI, answers the questions that really matter in life, and God has an idea of the saint everyone is meant to be, said two U.S. bishops speaking at a national gathering in Rome.

More than 4,000 pilgrims from the United States flocked to St. Paul’s Outside the Walls for the USA National Jubilee Pilgrim Gathering July 30 as part of the Jubilee of Youth taking place July 28-Aug. 3.

The evening event, sponsored by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops with the support of the Knights of Columbus, featured prayer, music, moments of witness, Eucharistic adoration and a solemn procession of the relics of a dozen saints and blesseds, including Blesseds Stanley Rother, Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, and Sts. Paul, Kateri Tekakwitha and Elizabeth Ann Seton.

After U.S. Cardinal James Harvey, archpriest of the basilica, welcomed the pilgrims, Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, gave the keynote address, highlighting the stories of several biblical figures and how “the Bible tells the story of a great adventure,” that of being called by God “to a higher life.”

“And that’s the adventure of the spiritual life, everybody. Don’t ever let them tell you that religious people are kind of dull, stay-at-home types,” said the bishop, who is also chairman of the USCCB committee of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, and head of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries.

“On the contrary, it seems to me, religion at its best is always a summons to adventure,” he said.

Sister Mary Grace, a missionary for evangelization with the Sisters of Life, spoke during the USA National Jubilee Pilgrim Gathering at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome July 30. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Faith is cultivating an “attitude of trust in regard to the summoning power of God,” he said, and “to be a person of faith is to accept that call and to place one’s will within the higher will of God.”

If one chooses to “settle for the person I am, to accept things the way they are, to just listen to the voices of people around me,” Bishop Barron said, then “that is to live in this very narrow, cramped space.”

But Jesus told his disciples to “stop playing around in the shallow waters” of their own limited imaginations and to instead go “into the deep” or toward the great heights “of the person that God wants you to be,” he said.

“God has an idea of the saint you were meant to be,” he said, and “a person of faith is to open your heart trustingly to that call.”

In fact, the most spiritually important question and the greatest decision one can make, he said, is “Who will I be?”

However, the mission God gives is never easy, he said, because “he’s summoning us up out of ourselves to the heights.”

“We hear the mission. We know what it is. We know the call to radical love, radical self-gift. But we tend to go the other way,” he said, which tends to trigger some kind of “storm” or struggle in one’s life.

“Is God being vindictive? No,” Bishop Barron said. “It’s spiritual physics. It’s when you go against the divine call, storms kick up in you.”

“Refusing your mission is bad for you, and bad for people around you, because you were meant to help them in some way,” he said.

“What happens when we accept the mission?” he asked. “You don’t know who you are until you find your mission,” which comes by asking, “Whom do you worship, what voice do you listen to, and what’s the mission that voice is giving to you?”

Each mission is unique to each individual, he said, “but it’ll look something like a path toward greater self-gift, a greater letting go,” much like the crucified Jesus, who gave his life away in love.

During the hour of Eucharistic adoration, Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas, Texas, gave a homily in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, placed on the altar over the tomb of St. Paul.

Hope is “alive within us because of the Holy Spirit, who dwells in us and equips us, not with artificial intelligence, but with divine intelligence,” said the bishop who is chairman-elect of the USCCB Committee of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth.

Search engines and AI models can help people with almost everything and answer so many questions, he said. “But let us remember the answers that truly matter do not come from codes or algorithms.”

When praying to the Lord and before the Blessed Sacrament, ask those essential questions, he said, so that “you may be given the answers that truly matter,” that uphold the dignity of every human life and every human person, and “that lead us to mercy and to compassion.”

“The answers that we need are whispered by the Holy Spirit who dwells within us,” Bishop Burns said.

“The Spirit of God doesn’t merely inform us. The spirit of God transforms us,” he said. “With technology, we can see what is trending in our world. But with God’s love, we can see what’s timeless.”

Before the Blessed Sacrament, the faithful do not ask for “quick answers, but for hearts renewed,” he said.

“In the end, it is not data that will change the world, it’s disciples — disciples whose lives proclaim that Christ has died, Christ is risen and Christ will come again,” Bishop Burns said.