Between Amens – Feast days bring opportunities

Dr. Karen Shadle

Early January features two important feasts that draw the liturgical season of Christmas to a close — the Epiphany and the Baptism of the Lord. Both recall significant events in the life of Jesus, and both have major implications for Catholic culture today.

At Epiphany, we reflect on the mystery of the Incarnation — the Word-made-flesh who makes his dwelling among us (John 1:14). This is not merely a historical fact but also a present reality. God is made known to us now. The manifestation continues. From this theology comes the Church’s venerable tradition of blessing the home on or near the feast of the Epiphany. As God makes his home in us, so we dedicate our homes to God.

An accompanying practice is the traditional “chalking of the door.” With chalk, recalling the dust of the Earth from which man was made, the formula 20 + C + M + B + 24 is inscribed above the main entrance to the home. The outer numbers indicate the new year. The letters stand for the names of the wise men (Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar, according to some accounts) and also for the Latin phrase “Christus mansionem benedicat” (“Christ bless this house”).

Reminiscent of Passover, this marking of the door implores the Lord’s favor and protection for all who dwell within. It reminds us to examine not only our public expressions of faith, such as going to Mass, receiving sacraments and doing charitable works, but also the private, domestic side of our Catholic identity. Is this the home of a practicing Catholic? If we had guests over, would they know that? Is this a place of “Catholic pride,” or do we hide our faith from visitors? Do we talk about our faith within these walls? Do we pray here?

The liturgical Christmas season concludes with the feast of the Baptism of the Lord. In that celebration, we are reminded that Jesus is both fully divine and fully human; through God, he sought and received the grace of baptism. In our own human frailty, we continually need the grace of the sacraments.

As a parent, the baptism of Jesus also reminds me of my own children’s baptisms and the explicit promise that I made to raise each child in the faith of the Church. Am I keeping that promise? Am I taking them to Mass every week? Is our domestic life consistent with Church teachings? Are we “living liturgically”? Do we practice devotions that highlight our rich faith traditions? What could my children say about their Catholic heritage?

These two feasts at the beginning of the new calendar year offer an opportunity to ask some of those questions and to take inventory of the “domestic church” that each of us presides over in our more private spaces and relationships. May the Year of Our Lord 2024 be filled with God’s blessings and protection at all times and in every place.