Bethlehem High School students learn to fly solo

Three students of Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky., Mason Montgomery, Caylee Newport and Ethan Walker, have been selected to participate in the Aerospace Flight Program at the Bardstown Airport this year.

According to a media release from the school, “Through this incredible program, they will take flying lessons in an actual aircraft and, with dedication and hard work, eventually complete a solo flight.”

Isaiah Ballard, who graduated from Bethlehem High School this year, completed the program, making his first solo flight in May 2024.