Benedictine monks celebrate jubilees

Father Noël Mueller

Benedictine Father Noël Mueller is celebrating the 60th anniversary of his monastic profession. He and four other monks were honored during a Mass May 28 at St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Father Mueller, a native of Louisville, professed his monastic vows Aug. 15, 1963. He was ordained to the priesthood Sept. 22, 1968. Father Mueller served in the Diocese of Huaraz in Peru from 1969-1980. In Peru, he taught English and religion. He also served as coordinator of both the Office of Liturgy and the Office of Marriage Encounter in Peru.

Father Mueller taught for 13 years at St. Meinrad College. He served as monastery guest master and as associate director of continuing education and the associate dean for housing and food services for the School of Theology. He served as secretary to the archabbot, seminary formation dean, spiritual director and retreat director.

In addition, Father Ephrem Carr is celebrating the 60th anniversary of his monastic profession. Father Guy Mansini and Brother Jacob Grisley are marking their 50th anniversaries. Father Joseph Cox is celebrating his 25th anniversary.