Benedictine Father Harry Hagan of St. Meinrad celebrates jubilee

Benedictine Father Harry Hagan of St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., is celebrating 50 years of monastic profession.

Father Hagan, a native of Bardstown, made his profession of vows in August 1972 and was ordained a priest in September 1986. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from St. Meinrad College and a Master of Divinity from St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

He is a member of the faculty at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, serving as an associate professor of Scripture and as a spiritual director. He teaches Hebrew, Greek and Latin and has recently finished translating the “Holy Rule of St. Benedict.” He also writes hymns and has produced three Gregorian chant albums. Father Hagan authored “Awake, My Soul: Hymns for Days and Seasons,” a book of 24 original hymns.

To celebrate Father Hagan’s jubilee, he was honored during Mass at the archabbey on July 31.