Bellarmine University’s Campus Ministry to host semi-annual Satsang event 

Bellarmine University’s Campus Ministry Office will host its semi-annual Satsang, an interfaith dialogue and prayer event, on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. in Frazier Hall, 2001 Newburg Road. It will feature speakers from five faith traditions.

According to Bellarmine, the event aims to provide its teachers, students and members of the Louisville community the opportunity to gather, listen, reflect and share insights about the truth of God. The speakers will represent Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Islam.

An announcement from Bellarmine said “satsang” is derived from Sanskrit (“sat,” meaning truth, and “sanga,” meaning company). It is a gathering that emphasizes mutual respect and learning while focusing on understanding one another’s faiths, the announcement said.