Bellarmine to confer 850 degrees May 11

Bellarmine graduates lined up prior to 2023 commencement exercises at Freedom Hall on May 13, 2023. This year, Bellarmine will confer 850 graduate, undergraduate and doctoral degrees on May 11 at Freedom Hall. (Record File Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Archbishop Shelton will speak at the undergraduate commencement ceremony

Bellarmine University will confer 850 degrees to undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students during two ceremonies on May 11 at Freedom Hall, 937 Phillips Lane, according to a press release from the school.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will deliver the commencement address to undergraduates at the university’s 71st annual commencement exercises on May 11 at 2 p.m. He will also receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

Bellarmine Trustee and alumnus Mike Hobbs, who earned an undergraduate degree in 1971 and an MBA in 1983, will speak at the ceremony for graduate and doctoral students at 10 a.m. and will receive an honorary degree.

Hobbs retired from a career in glass manufacturing after five decades. He now mentors and advises people of color who are entrepreneurs.

Among this year’s graduates are the first two students to complete one of the university’s newest programs. Olivia Remmert and Abrayah McMillen will receive Bachelor of Arts degrees in Health Humanities. The Health Humanities Program draws on arts, humanities, and social sciences and offers courses in bioethics, disability studies, aging studies, death and dying and social justice in health, the release said.