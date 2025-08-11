Bellarmine opens Dual Credit Institute, partners with schools

St. Robert’s Gate, also known as the arch, the main entrance to Bellarmine University’s campus in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 7, 2024. BRENDAN J. SULLIVAN/ BELLARMINE UNIVERSITY

Bellarmine University announced Aug. 5 that the school has opened a Dual Credit Institute.

The institute aims to make “college-level learning experiences” more accessible to high school students, said a press release from Bellarmine.

The university has partnered with various public schools as well as Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic schools, including Assumption High School, Holy Cross High School, Mercy Academy and Presentation Academy, according to the release.

Students will have the opportunity to earn college credit in various disciplines, including theology, biology, criminal justice and education, through “rigorous, college-aligned” instruction in their high schools, the release said.

“We are proud to offer a dual credit experience that reflects the depth and excellence of a Bellarmine education,” said Dr. Mark Wiegand, Bellarmine’s vice president for academic affairs and provost. “This initiative was built in close collaboration with our faculty and school partners to ensure we are supporting students, elevating teaching, helping more young people see college as part of their future, and in many instances, accelerating students’ pathways to meaningful careers and service.”