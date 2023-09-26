Bellarmine announces largest class since 2018

Bellarmine University announced Sept. 18 that its most recent incoming class — the class of 2027 — is its largest since 2018.

The 634 students came from 28 U.S. states and nine countries, according to a press release from the school. This increase in enrollment reflects a 16 percent growth over last year, the release said.

Bellarmine also noted that 44 percent of students in this class are first-generation college students — a 17 percent increase from last year.

Forty-six percent of students in the class of 2027 are eligible for Pell Grants, which demonstrates a high financial need. That’s up by 13 percent over last year.

The school also announced that 33 percent are students of color — which reflects a six percent “gain year-over-year.” It’s also the largest number of students of color in the school’s history, according to the release.

These statistics represent “gains in three key areas that reflect Bellarmine’s mission to make a transformative education accessible to all qualified students,” said the release.

School President Dr. Susan M. Donovan said, “This uptick in enrollment tells me that students are continuing to search for a values-based, holistic education in the liberal arts that prepares them for meaningful lives and rewarding careers.”

Students in the class of 2027 are the first undergraduates to enroll since the university announced its “Bellarmine Forward” plan, which included changes to its curriculum.

Bellarmine has an enrolment of 3,000 students, the release said.