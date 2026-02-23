‘Baldy Gras’ fundraiser held at St. Bernard school for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Nicholas Miller received a gold medal from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for being the highest fundraising student, bringing in $1,180. The award was given to Miller by Father Charles D. Walker. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Father Chuck Walker had his head shaved for the 20th time in support of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for cancer research. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Freshly shaved students watched as their peers received haircuts by volunteer barbers at St. Bernard’s sixth consecutive Baldy Gras event. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Liam Clements, a Trinity High School junior, had his head shaved in honor of his sister, Kaitlyn, who has cancer. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Father Charles D. Walker led a crowd of students and parents in prayer Feb. 17 at St. Bernard School, kicking off a unique take on Mardi Gras — a “Baldy Gras” fundraiser to benefit childhood cancer research.

He thanked God for the participants, barbers and donors who were making St. Bernard’s sixth consecutive fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation possible. After a moment of silence, he declared, “Let’s get buzzing.”

More than 20 students had their heads shaved during the event by six volunteer barbers. Nicholas Miller, third grader, was honored by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for raising more money than the other students, bringing in $1,180.

After the student participants had been recognized, Father Walker had his “mop” of hair shaved — the 20th time for St. Baldrick’s — in honor of Kaitlyn Clements, a sophomore at Assumption High School. A total of $22,500 has been raised this year by the St. Bernard school community for the St. Baldrick’s foundation.

Clements was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in November. Her brother Liam, a junior at Trinity High School, raised $217 for St. Baldrick’s and had his head shaved in honor of his sister, too.

Their father, Chris Clements, spoke during the fundraiser and thanked the participants and other attendees for their help in funding future cancer research. He encouraged everyone listening to advocate for, support and “cheer on” all cancer patients.

“Cancer messed with the wrong person,” said Chris Clements. “Because I’m going to fight this fight. I’m going to advocate for my daughter … and for so many other cancer kids out there. They need all of us.”