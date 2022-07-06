The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host its 16th annual Community Back to School and College Fair from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given away to those in attendance. There will also be a college booth with information for individuals interested in higher education.

The office is collecting donations of school supplies through Aug. 1. Needed items include new backpacks, pens, pencils, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, crayons and glue.

Items may be dropped off at the Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) located at 1200 S. Shelby Street or at the Catholic Enrichment Center (CEC), located at 3146 W. Broadway.

For more information call the OMM at 471-2146 or the CEC at 776-0262.