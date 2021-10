Young Catholic Professionals Louisville will host its Executive Speaker Series from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Overlook at St. Thomas, 6800 Steeprun Road.

Janet Norton, chief legal and regulatory affairs officer for Baptist Health Louisville, will speak about the role faith has played in her legal career.

Catholics ages 21-40 are invited. Registration is not required but appreciated. To register visit tinyurl.com/YCPJanetNorton.