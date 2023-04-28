Assumption wins national award for innovations

After Assumption High School received a national award for innovative teaching, local school leaders posed with the plaque. They are, from left, Assumption president Mary Lang; Mary Ann Steutermann, the school’s director of mission effectiveness; principal Martha Tedesco; superintendent of Catholic schools Mary Beth Bowling; and assistant superintendent Amy Nall. They attended the National Catholic Educational Association’s conference in Irving, Texas, April 10, where they accepted the Dr. Karen M. Ristau Innovations Award. (Photo Special to the Record)

Assumption High School received a national award April 10 for innovations in teaching social justice.

The Dr. Karen M. Ristau Innovations Award was presented to school leaders by the National Catholic Educational Association during the association’s conference in Irving, Texas.

The award is presented to an individual, school or program that has “furthered the mission of Catholic education through an innovative program or approach,” according to the association’s website.

An announcement from Assumption said the school takes an innovative approach to the way it teaches about social justice. Assumption was founded by the Sisters of Mercy, and the school “embraces” the sisters’ five critical concerns — non-violence, anti-racism, immigration, women and the Earth, according to the school.

“We employ several innovative initiatives to help our students not only learn about these issues but also take direct action in addressing them,” said the announcement.

Each concern is addressed through the academic curriculum and through elective courses, such as African American history, women’s issues and food systems and sustainability. The school also provides opportunities for students to learn through various clubs, mission trips and advocacy education.

The National Catholic Educational Association is a private organization that works with Catholic educators to support ongoing faith formation and the teaching mission of the Catholic Church, according to its website. Its membership includes 140,000 educators serving 1.6 million students.