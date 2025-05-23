Assumption students participate in service projects

Assumption students organized items to be assembled in “blessing bags.” The team of four students, called “Live to Give,” organized, assembled and distributed 230 “blessing bags” in partnership with His Blessings Box. (Photo Special to The Record)

More than a dozen Assumption High School students participated in Lead4Change, a free online leadership skills program, to conduct service projects during the 2024-2025 school year.

Through the program, the students developed and carried out service projects to assist local charities. While their work directly supported these organizations, through the Lead4Change program, they also garnered grants for the groups they assisted.

The student teams had the opportunity to pitch their project to a panel of Lead4Change judges to earn up to $10,000 in grant money for their school, club or a nonprofit in their community,” according to Lead4Change’s website, lead4change.org.

A team of four students, named “Hopeful Horizons,” collected 1,200 toiletry items and raised $600 for SPARC Hope, a resource center for single parents. Lead4Change awarded an $8,000 grant to SPARC Hope on behalf of the team.

The students “hope the funds will be used to provide rent and utility assistance, along with grocery and gas cards for single-parent families navigating difficult financial circumstances,” said a press release from the school.

A team of three students, calling themselves "Prep the Paws," collected four boxes of donations and raised $225 for the Humane Society of KY. Lead4Change awarded $4,348 to the Kentucky Humane Society.

“The funds will go toward purchasing essential equipment, including washers and dryers, a freezer, walkie talkies, and more — all of which will enhance shelter operations and improve care for the animals,” said the release.

A team of four students, called "Live to Give," organized, assembled and distributed 230 "blessing bags" in partnership with His Blessings Box. Lead4Change awarded an $8,000 grant to His Blessings Box on behalf of the team.

“The funds will be used to purchase ovens for meal preparation and stock nonperishable food for monthly mobile outreach events that serve those experiencing food insecurity and homelessness in Louisville,” the release said.

A team of three students, named "Fostering Future Friends," assembled 50 backpacks filled with blankets, water bottles, hygiene items, coloring books and weighted stuffed animals for children entering the foster care system.

Lead4Change awarded a $4,800 grant to the Louisville-based Fives Intralogistics Charitable Foundation, which then awarded the Assumption team with a $5,000 donation to fund the backpacks they assembled. The backpacks were delivered to NECCO Foster Care Services.

Lead4Change awarded a $4,800 grant to the Louisville-based Fives Intralogistics Charitable Foundation, which then awarded the Assumption team with a $5,000 donation to fund the backpacks they assembled. The backpacks were delivered to NECCO Foster Care Services. A team of five students, "5 Teens for 14," organized a 5k walk to support the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation. The students hosted a bake sale and launched a social media campaign to cover the cost of a permit for the walk. At the 5k, the students collected $1,500 for the foundation.

Lead4Change awarded an $8,640 grant to the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation on behalf of the team. The funds will be used to support a “girls empowerment summer camp led by female professionals in fire services,” according to the release.

The students were under the direction of Mary Ann Steutermann, the school’s executive director of mission effectiveness.