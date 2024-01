Assumption High School will host its 43rd annual Bow Ties and Bubbly benefit dinner and auction Feb. 3 on the school’s campus, 2170 Tyler Lane.

Proceeds from the event support the school’s tuition fund. It will start at 6 p.m. with cocktails followed by dinner at 7 p.m. It will include a live auction and the $20,000 Rocket Raffle.

Tickets are $150 and may be purchased by visiting https://www.ahsrockets.org/support-ahs/rocket-spectacular/.