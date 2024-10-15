St. Vincent de Paul volunteer fund honors long-time staffer who’s retiring

Donna Young Cicchiello

St. Vincent de Paul announced the creation of the Donna Young Cicchiello Volunteer Fund in honor of long-time staff member Donna Young Cicchiello, who is retiring.

“Donna has been a beacon of dedication, kindness and leadership in the Louisville community,” said an announcement from St. Vincent de Paul. “Her tireless effort and compassion for serving others has inspired countless individuals to give back and make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

As director of volunteer services, Young Cicchiello served the organization for 16 years, overseeing more than 2,000 volunteers annually for the organization’s Open Hand Kitchen, food pantry and events, such as the Friends of the Poor Walk and the Santa Shop, said the announcement.

Pam Evans, senior director of advancement and community relations, said the fund “will play a pivotal role in fostering and enhancing volunteer engagement across our programs.”

Specifically, it will provide money and resources for volunteer projects that require supplies and materials, such as landscaping and art projects. The fund will also be used for events and activities honoring volunteers. Some of the funds will also be used to purchase items for the annual Santa Shop, said Pam Evans, St. Vincent de Paul’s director of development.

The community is invited to honor Young Cicchiello’s legacy by volunteering with the agency or donating to the fund at svdplou.org/donate-now/. For more information about the fund, contact the agency by sending an email to communcations@svdplou.org.