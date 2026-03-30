Archdiocese staff, parishioners, clergy and religious gather for night at Slugger Field

The Archdiocese of Louisville Night at Slugger Field drew parishioners, staff, clergy and religious for a night of fellowship and baseball. (Record Photos by Marnie McAllister)

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Record Photo by Marnie McAllister

Bundled against a brisk March wind, Archdiocese of Louisville parishioners, staff, clergy and religious gathered for the Louisville Bats Home Opener at Slugger Field March 27.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre threw the first pitch at the Louisville Bats 2026 Season Home Opener March 27. (Photo Special to The Record by Father Jeff Shooner)

The Archdiocese of Louisville Night at Slugger Field opened with a first pitch thrown by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, followed by another pitch by University of Louisville Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm, a Trinity High School alumnus.

Father Cole McDowell led the baseball fans in singing the national anthem before the game began.

Father Cole McDowell sang the national anthem for the Louisville Bats 2026 Season Home Opener March 27, part of the Archdiocese of Louisville Night at Slugger Field. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

“People all over the stadium got excited when the archbishop threw the first pitch and Father Cole started singing. It was a great night,” said Melissa Herberger, who organized the event. Herberger serves as coordinator for annual giving and stewardship for the archdiocese’s Office of Mission Advancement.

“We had parishioners from all the way in E-town come up for the event, and several asked if we were going to do it again next year,” she said, noting that more than 200 bought tickets for the archdiocese’s reserved sections. “We had seminarians and priests and deacons there. It was a pretty good crowd to represent the archdiocese.”

The archdiocese also tossed swag to the crowd — can koozies, T-shirts and cups — to commemorate the event.

The Louisville Bats defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 2-1 on opening night.