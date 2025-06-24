Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute offers courses in July

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes at the Maloney Center, 1200 South Shelby Street, in July. The cost is $10, except where noted.

They are:

“Images of God,” July 21, 9:30 a.m. to noon

“Introduction to Sacraments,” July 21, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Sacrament Workshop: First Reconciliation,” July 21, 9 a.m. to noon

“Sacrament Workshop: First Communion,” July 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Introduction to Scripture,” July 22, 9:30 a.m. to noon

“Women of Faith in the New Testament,” July 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“What Catholics Believe and Teach About the Sacrament of Marriage,” July 22, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Faith Development,” July 23, 9:30 a.m. to noon

“Introduction to Christology,” July 23, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Introduction to Prayer,” July 24, 9:30 a.m. to noon

“Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II,” July 24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion Training for Catechists/Teachers,” July 23, 10 a.m. to noon. No cost. This training is fully funded by the Catholic Services Appeal.

Pre-registration is required to ensure availability. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Make checks payable to ALMI.