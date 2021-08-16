The Archdiocesan Leadership Institute (ALI) will present a program called “Burning the Candle at Both Ends” from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive.

The program will feature Matthew Manion, faculty director of the Villanova Center for Church Management. He will discuss effective task management skills, and will examine why time management is difficult for many, especially those in ministry.

Research within the Archdiocese of Louisville has shown that many of its pastors and church leaders struggle to find time for all the demands of their lives, according to ALI organizers.

ALI is designed to enhance and strengthen the knowledge, values and skills needed for viable pastoral leadership. Its programs are offered to pastors, administrators, deacons, as well as school and parish leaders. To register for the October program, contact lmclemore@archlou.org. Send questions to sdb@archlou.org.