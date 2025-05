The Archdiocese of Louisville is inviting high-school-age youth to attend the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) 2025. The three-day conference will be held Nov. 20-23 in Indianapolis and will include Catholic speakers, Mass, reconciliation, adoration, concerts and exhibits. To register, contact Jonna O’Bryan, coordinator for the Archdiocese of Louisville NCYC Delegation, at 812-449-6560 or at ncyc@archlou.org, or visit www.archlou.org/youth/.