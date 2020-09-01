Archdiocese has 18 new deacons

Eighteen men, who were ordained to the permanent diaconate Aug. 29, laid prostrate before the altar at St. Patrick Church during the Litany of Supplication. Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz told the men they are to place the gifts God has given them into the hands of Jesus for the service of others. “God’s grace empowers you and God’s people need you,” said the archbishop. The men join 109 already serving in this role.

Deacon Nicholas Dachille knelt as he made a promise of obedience to Archbishop Kurtz during the liturgy.

Men who were ordained as permanent deacons knelt while Archbishop Kurtz prayed over them.

Archbishop Kurtz congratulated newly-ordained deacons including Deacon Edward J. (Ned) Berghausen IV, left.

The newly-ordained deacons were congratulated by their brother deacons at the close of the liturgy.