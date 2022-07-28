Archbishop tours Boys and Girls Haven

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, above center, met with leaders of the Boys and Girls Haven, including CEO Amanda Masterson, above right, and board member Steve Diebold, last week to discuss new ways for the Archdiocese of Louisville to work alongside the foster care agency. (Photo Special to The Record)
Archbishop Shelton Fabre met with leaders of the Boys and Girls Haven, including CEO Amanda Masterson and board member Steve Diebold, early last week to discuss new ways for the archdiocese to work alongside the foster care agency. The meeting included a tour of the Boys and Girls Haven’s Goldsmith Lane campus, which sits on 22 acres and is home to a school, gymnasium, music therapy room, horticultural learning center and an equine-assisted therapy facility.
Archbishop Shelton Fabre checked out a chicken coop located at the equine program center on the Boys and Girls Haven campus during a recent visit. (Photo Special to The Record)
Alan Gates, right, is a past board member, youth counselor and former resident of Boys and Girls Haven. He chatted with Archbishop Shelton Fabre by a barn at the facility. (Photo Special to The Record)
Amanda Masterson, Boys and Girls Haven CEO, far left, spoke with Alan Gates, Archbishop Fabre and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher during the archbishop’s tour of the facility July 19. (Photo Special to The Record)
Steve Diebold, left, is a Boys and Girls Haven board member and relative of Father James Maloney, who founded the foster care agency. Diebold joined Archbishop Fabre on a recent tour of the facility. (Photo Special to The Record)