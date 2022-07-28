Archbishop tours Boys and Girls Haven

Archbishop Shelton Fabre met with leaders of the Boys and Girls Haven, including CEO Amanda Masterson and board member Steve Diebold, early last week to discuss new ways for the archdiocese to work alongside the foster care agency. The meeting included a ​​tour of the Boys and Girls Haven’s Goldsmith Lane campus, which sits on 22 acres and is home to a school, gymnasium, music therapy room, horticultural learning center and an equine-assisted therapy facility.