Archbishop Shelton’s Easter Message

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My dear friends as we now enter into the Sacred Triduum and also the joy of Easter Sunday and the Easter season, I take this opportunity to invite you, along with me, to pause and to prayerfully walk this journey with the Lord. We remember that during these holy days, our Lord fully entered into giving Himself totally and completely to the Father and to us in the Eucharist through his death on the Cross.

The power of His resurrection opens for you and for me the promises of God, promises of eternal life in which we now dare to hope. We rejoice in all the promises that Jesus’ sacrifice affords to you and to me. These are sacred and holy days, and they should not be normal days for us. Instead, we should take the opportunity, in some special way, to remember all that Christ did for us.

During this special time in our Church year, I wish you all the grace that God offers to those who mark these days with prayer and reflection. I wish you the joy of Easter Sunday and the coming Easter season. Christ Jesus endured a lot for you and for me, and at the very heart of Christ’s paschal mystery is his love. In these holy days, may you profoundly encounter the love of Jesus Christ for you and respond to that love in the manner in which you live your life.

I wish you and your families all the blessings of Holy Week. Happy Easter!