Archbishop Shelton’s Easter Message

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ!

This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad! For Jesus Christ our Lord has Risen!

In our faith tradition, we believe that “Christ redeemed us all and gave perfect glory to God through his paschal mystery, for dying he destroyed our death and rising he restored our life” (General Norms for the Liturgical Year and the Calendar 18).

As we gather with our families and friends to celebrate our Easter joy, we are encouraged to keep before us the image of the empty tomb, which illustrates how our Lord triumphed over death. Jesus Christ the Redeemer is alive — and in this Jubilee Year of Hope, we are reminded that Jesus’ resurrection is the source of joyful hope and rejoicing.

On this Easter Sunday, as we consider the many needs and issues affecting our communities, let’s resolve to continue to heed the call to be a family that, through our Easter faith, brings life and hope to others and to the world.

May the Mother of God, through her never-failing intercession, always watch over our diverse communities as we strive to do the work of her Son in this world. May our work be in perfect harmony with the eternal teachings of Christ and may the Gospel message come alive through each of us this Easter and forever!

I wish you a very sacred Easter season, promising my prayers for you and asking for your prayers for me.

The Lord is risen! Alleluia!! Alleluia!!