Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre’s 2025 Christmas Message

This is a 17th-century painting titled “The Adoration of the Shepherds” by Bartolome Esteban Murillo. The feast of the Nativity of Christ, a holy day of obligation, is celebrated Dec. 25. (OSV News Photo by Bridgeman)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My dear brothers and sisters:

As we celebrate the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord, we rejoice because we praise God in thanksgiving that true peace has come down to us from heaven.

The mystery of the Incarnation, when the Word became flesh (John 1:14), underscores the profound act of God sending his only begotten Son to bring hope and peace to the world. As we approach the conclusion of this Jubilee Holy Year, the 2,025th anniversary of the Incarnation of our Lord, the birth of Christ reminds us that all is not lost. Jesus Christ stands as the light amidst darkness – the Wondrous God, and Prince of Peace, urging us to focus on him to experience hope, love, and joy.

There is no doubt that there are many people experiencing sadness, pain, grief, and struggles. However, in the face of brokenness, the presence of Christ remains steadfast. We just need to let the Lord into our hearts and allow him to guide us toward the light of hope and peace – empowering us to navigate the challenges or complexities of life with renewed faith and resilience.

As we celebrate this Christmas Day and the Christmas season with our families and friends, I encourage you to make time for contemplation, prayer, and reflection on the miraculous Incarnation of the Lord. Let us embrace the challenge of recognizing Jesus in the faces of the poor, immigrants, and refugees, while also seeing Christ as the beacon of hope against the widespread “famine of peace” that endures around us in so many ways.

May God our Father, who chose to announce the birth of his Son to the shepherds through an angel, fill our hearts with his divine joy and inspire us to spread his Gospel. May we, who are gladdened by participation in the Solemnity of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, through an honorable way of life, become worthy of union with him (Roman Missal, At the Mass during the Night, Prayer After Communion)!

Merry Christmas!