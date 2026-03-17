Archbishop invites community into prayer for mother who died from parade injury

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre is inviting the people of the Archdiocese of Louisville to join him in prayer after a parishioner of St. Agnes Church was injured at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 14 in the Highlands and died later that day at the hospital.

“I want to express my condolences to her husband and her children as they deal with this profound loss. Furthermore, I want to extend my sympathy to the St. Agnes community who knew and loved Joan. Please know we are grieving with you,” he said in a statement released March 16.

“I invite the Archdiocese of Louisville to join me in praying for the repose of her soul, her family, and the St. Agnes School community,” he said.

Joan Pannuti Pottinger was a parishioner of St. Agnes and is the mother of two St. Agnes School students.

School counselors were available to the students and staff at the school on March 16 to provide them with support, according to the archdiocese. Parents of St. Agnes students were also being encouraged to talk with their children at home.