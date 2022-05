Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre visited St. Stephen Martyr School May 19.

While at the school he read “Found: Psalm 23” by Sally Lloyd-Jones to first-grade students. The book is a re-telling of Psalm 23 for young children. After reading the book, the archbishop donated it to the classroom.

He also stopped to speak with eighth-grade students about confirmation and spoke with seventh-graders about their plans for the summer, according to Bridget Britt, the school’s principal.