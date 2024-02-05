Archbishop asks for prayers in support of the St. Stephen Martyr community

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has asked all people in the Archdiocese of Louisville to keep the St. Stephen Martyr Church community in their prayers after a religion teacher was arrested Feb. 2.

Part-time religion teacher Jordan Fautz, who also served on the parish’s maintenance staff, was arrested by the FBI and charged with distributing obscene visual representations of child sexual abuse and distributing child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky.

Fautz, who worked at the parish for nine years, will not be returning to St. Stephen Martyr, according to a Feb. 2 statement from the archdiocese.

“The Archdiocese and the parish are fully cooperating with the investigation,” the statement said, noting that the parish and archdiocese were notified of the charges against Fautz on the day of his arrest.

St. Stephen Martyr held a parent meeting on Feb. 3 with representatives of the FBI and the archdiocese.

Afterward, the archdiocese released a letter from Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre to parish families.

“I join with all in extending my deep concern and sorrow to the St. Stephen Martyr community as we deal with the very serious charges brought against Mr. Fautz by the Assistant U.S. Attorney,” he wrote. “As we walk this difficult journey with the Lord Jesus Christ at our side, we strive to bring the hope, healing, and peace of Jesus Christ to all involved.

“I want you to know that the Archdiocese, the parish, and the school are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue the investigation,” he wrote. “We stand ready to provide assistance to the St. Stephen Martyr community.”

Archbishop Fabre concluded, “I am asking all Catholics in the Archdiocese to keep the St. Stephen Martyr community in your prayers.”

The letter was distributed via email to Catholics in the archdiocese on Feb. 3.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in its Feb. 2 press release that, if convicted on the charges, Fautz faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The maximum potential penalties are 40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release, the press release said.

The press release also said the FBI is seeking to identify potential victims.

“If you or your minor dependent(s) have information about Fautz, please contact the FBI at SSMtips@fbi.gov,” the release said. “Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation in identifying you or your child as a potential victim. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law.”