Bellarmine University is celebrating Black History Month throughout February with events, activities and service opportunities for students and will include a public lecture by the author Sophfronia Scott, said a press release from the university.

Sophfronia Scott will give the Sixteenth Annual Thomas Merton Black History Month Lecture Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. in Frazier Hall. Her lecture will be on “Uncovering a Hidden Wholeness: The Essence of Unity and Thomas Merton’s Hope for the Human Race.” Scott is a former Time Magazine writer and the founding director of the master of fine arts in creative writing program at Alma College in Alma Mich., according to the release.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required. Visit http://www.merton.org/ for more information.

The Thomas Merton Center inaugurated the first annual Thomas Merton Black History Month Lecture in 2007 to explore Merton’s thinking on issues of Civil rights and other questions relating to democracy and social transformation, according to the release. Speakers of the series have included theologians, social activists, writers and bishops.