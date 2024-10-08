Annual Healthcare Professionals Mass will invoke the intercession of St. Luke 

All who work in healthcare and their families — Catholics and non-Catholics alike — are invited to attend the annual Healthcare Professionals Mass on Oct. 20 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The liturgy will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at noon.

The Mass calls down God’s blessing — through the intercession of St. Luke, patron saint of physicians — on healthcare workers, according to an announcement from the organizers.

Those who wear uniforms or white coats are encouraged to wear them. The liturgy will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s Youtube channel.