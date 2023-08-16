Anniversary celebration of local African Masses set for Aug. 20 and 27

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and its African Ministry will celebrate the anniversary of two African Masses this month.

The second anniversary of the Swahili Mass (Kiswahili Misa) will be celebrated Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. with a liturgy at St. Martin de Porres Church, 3112 West Broadway.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will join Father Deogratias Ssamba, pastor of Good Shepherd Church, to celebrate.

A reception at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, will follow Mass.

The first anniversary of the Kirundi/Kinyarwanda Mass will be celebrated Aug. 27 with a liturgy at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. Third St. Archbishop Fabre will join Father Expedito Muwonge to celebrate. A reception will follow in the old school building’s annex.

All are invited to attend the liturgies. For more information, contact the Office of Multicultural Ministry at 471-2146.