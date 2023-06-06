Alumni association presents ‘Crosier Award’

Madison Hall, a graduate of Holy Cross High School, received a plaque from Kevin Brever, president of the Bishop David Alumni Association. Hall was the recipient of the 2023 Crosier Award given by the association. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Bishop David Alumni Association presented its “Crosier Award” to Madison Hall, a 2023 graduate of Holy Cross High School, during the school’s senior luncheon in May.

The association, which was formed in 2021, provides a $1,000 scholarship with the award. The Crosier Award was first presented in 2022.

“The crosier has a significant role in the history of Bishop David High School,” said an announcement from the association. “The recipient must be a graduating student whose persistence, dedication and perseverance reflect the motto of Bishop David High School, ‘Let Nothing Stop the Sons of David.’ ”

The all-boy Bishop David was open from 1960 to 1984. It merged with Angela Merici High School for girls to form the co-ed Holy Cross High School on the Bishop David site.

The alumni association was formed out of a desire to see Holy Cross and other Catholic schools in the area succeed, according to the association. The group provides tuition assistance to Holy Cross and elementary schools in the Dixie Highway corridor — Notre Dame Academy, St. Paul School and St. Andrew Academy.

To join the association or for more information, look for the group’s Facebook page or contact Kevin Brever at kevin.brever@saintpaulschool.net, or write to the Bishop David Alumni Association, ℅ Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Ky., 40216.